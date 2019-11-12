Sonic the Hedgehog Trailer Reveals First Look at Green Hill Zone

Paramount Pictures dropped a brand-new Sonic the Hedgehog trailer today showing off the first official look at the newly designed blue hedgehog since announcing they were going back to the drawing board on the character’s design, which was met with massive backlash upon first reveal earlier this year. That said, it looks like Paramount Pictures said to heck with needing a third try, and nailed the redesign, or at least that’s what the Internet’s reaction suggests it did. In short, the difference in reaction between the new trailer and the last trailer is night and day, and it’s mostly just because of Sonic’s new design, which is more directly inspired by his classic animated look.

Beyond this, the trailer also had a few little parts for hardcore fans. In fact, the opening of trailer was extra special if you’re a fan of classic Sonic the Hedgehog. Why? Because it opens with Green Hill Zone. That’s right, right off the bat Paramount Pictures revealed our first look at Green Hill Zone, which we probably won’t see much of in the actual movie, but fans were beyond delighted to see it here.

Can we stop to appreciate just how faithful this Green Hill Zone is to the games? They used the actual totem pole design straight out of Generations. Sure, the colors aren’t as vibrant, but it’s appropriate to the movie’s style, yet it still respects the source. pic.twitter.com/Ph3EossCZG — Omni Jacala (@artsyomni) November 12, 2019

Can we just stop for a moment and talk about how freaking beautiful they made Green Hill Zone look in the Sonic Movie! pic.twitter.com/KvtonEEIeP — Crimson Mayhem (@mayhem_crimson) November 12, 2019

The Sonic Movie Green Hill Zone is perfect ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YB76LSvaNu — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) November 12, 2019

Green Hill Zone got no business looking THIS good. Its so beautiful, I’m losing my mind. Can you imagine getting to a point in the future that Sonic games would look like this!? #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/wF8MsGBfZi — 🕹️тαℓєѕ σf cσσkíє 🎮 (@ArcanaLegacy) November 12, 2019

I never thought I’d say I’m fkn happy to see Green Hill Zone again. It looks STUNNING pic.twitter.com/xz913Oj9e5 — FADEL – Master Of Hype (@TheGamesCage) November 12, 2019

For those that don’t know: Green Hill Zone is a recurring location in the series, and easily one of the most iconic locations in the series thanks to being the first level of the original 1991 Sega Genesis game.

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to release on February 14, 2020. For more news, media, leaks, rumors, and information on the upcoming movie, click here.