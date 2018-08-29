Sonic the Hedgehog Coming Back For ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ Sequel

We’ll still have to wait a few weeks for Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope Von Schweetz to wreak havoc online in Ralph Breaks the Internet, but we’ve just heard news on who could be joining the duo on their adventure.

A fan asked director Rich Moore Wednesday if Sonic the Hedgehog would be making his return to Ralph’s world for the much-anticipated sequel. Moore, in great comical fashion, answered with a GIF from Step Brothers, with John C. Reilly (also portraying Wreck-It Ralph yet again) saying, “Yup!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the tweet below.

Will we see this guy again? 🤧 pic.twitter.com/MV38uZRlBn — Hilarity (@hilarious_feg) August 29, 2018

However, he didn’t say to what extent Sonic would be involved with the film. The speedy hedgehog appeared in the original Wreck-It Ralph in a cameo role, in a pre-recorded message advising safety within the virtual world in which all the video game characters live. But he’s fully authentic, right down to Roger Craig Smith’s voice. Here’s hoping he comes back for a second go-around, and in a more extended role.

Sonic the Hedgehog is already busy enough with his own feature film in the works, which stars James Marsden along with Jim Carrey, who will be playing the nefarious Dr. Eggman/Robotnik. That film won’t arrive until late 2019.

It’s unknown who else will be joining Ralph’s party this time around. There was a rumor circulating that Nintendo’s Mario would be showing up at one point, but he hasn’t been confirmed yet. Not to mention he’s got his own animated film going on, with the creators of the Minions, Illumination Entertainment, working alongside Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto.

Considering that it’s the internet, maybe we’ll see some other familiar faces pop up. What we wouldn’t give to see a Fortnite joke thrown in for good measure.

At the very least, the movie does have some star power thus far, including brief appearances by Star Wars and Marvel icons, as various Disney princesses appear at one point in the movie. You can see them in the trailer below.

Ralph Breaks the Internet releases in theaters on Nov. 21.