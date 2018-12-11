Gaming

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Game Producer Expresses Concern Over Movie Poster

Earlier this week, Paramount Pictures revealed the first poster for its upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film. However, it left fans with mixed feelings. But one interesting opinion comes from the man that gave Sonic life, Yuji Naka.

Naka served as the lead programmer for the original Sonic the Hedgehog and several sequels on the Genesis and has since moved on to other projects. But he had a unique opinion after seeing the poster on Twitter.

In his post, Naka-san said (in loose translation), “Reading this comment is a pretty unpopular feeling. Is it really good to see it? It’s a lot of tough anime and game movies. Why is this going to happen?”

This comes after sharing a tweet from the official Sega of Japan Twitter account, which reads, “The ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’, a Hollywood live-action movie, the original title, the Hedgehog, has been released. ‘Sonic the Movie’ will be released in November 2019, and the Japan will be released soon. Please look forward to the sequel!” (Again, loose translation from Twitter.)

The fans’ reactions are interesting, to say the least. Some are willing to give the movie a chance, but most are unsure about how they feel when it comes to Sonic’s redesign.

It’s too soon to tell just how the adaptation will be. Once a trailer shows up, which should be sometime early next year, we may have a better idea.

In the meantime, Naka has been keeping busy between the late 2017 release of the Prope mobile game Legend of Coin overseas and joining Square Enix earlier this year for an unannounced project.

Sonic the Hedgehog opens in theaters on November 8, 2019.

