The Forest Sequel Sons of the Forest Gets Delayed

Sons of the Forest, the new game from The Forest creators Endnight Games, will no longer be releasing on May 20th. The developers announced the delay this week and said the May release date previously announced was “overly ambitious” and that a bit more time was needed to have the vision for the game realized. The new release window will see the game launching at some point in October 2022 with a brief gameplay teaser shared alongside news of the delay.

Endnight Games announced the delay of Sons of the Forest on social media similar to how its other scarce updates on the game have been shared in the past. The developer said the extra time spent working on the game between May and October will allow the studio to better deliver its “vision of the next step in survival games.”

Sons of the Forest was first announced in 2019 and has had its release window moved more than once already. The game’s second big trailer released in 2020 said that Sons of the Forest would be out in 2021, but that release window was also adjusted towards the end of last year when Endnight Games announced in October that more time was needed and that the game’s release would be pushed to mid-2022. The new release date is a bit later than that timeframe, too, but it’s at least still slated for a 2022 release at this point.

These sorts of updates from Endnight Games are shared pretty sporadically, so there’s no telling when we’ll get another look at the game. The announcements of delays and trailers mentioned previously typically come months apart from each other, and the game doesn’t even currently have a Steam page or information about Sons of the Forest on the developer’s site.

But if you’re big on survivor-horror games and were especially fond of The Forest, perhaps that’s best anyway. The original game still holds an “Overwhelmingly Positive” score on Steam, so it’s a good game in its own rights, but much of its appeal came from the big twists regarding what was waiting for players in the forest. That secret’s obviously a well-known one now, but perhaps Endnight Games has something else it’s working on for Sons of the Forest that’s better left a mystery until the game launches.

