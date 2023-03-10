First Big Sons of the Forest Update Adds New Features, Fixes Tons of Issues

Sons of the Forest got its first major update this week following its early access launch, and in terms of notable changes, it's got no shortage of them. Things such as logs bouncing in the water and Kelvin's tendencies to destroy players' constructions have been fixed, but we've also seen totally new features added to the game as well like a hang glider, boss fights, and more.

The patch notes are quite lengthy, so we'll get right to them. You can see the notes below separated by different sections, but this is a rare example of an update where pretty much everything is a notable addition, so it's best to read through them in full so as not to be surprised by any changes once you hop back into Sons of the Forest.

Features

Added Binoculars

Added Hang Glider

Added Defensive Wall gate

Added mid game boss fight into food bunker

Added Settings Reset in the Options screen

Added missing Virginia leather suit pickup to world

You can now lock doors with a stick placed on the interior of the door

Built small structures (furniture) can now be grabbed, while grabbed it can either be placed again somewhere or thrown to collapse it and get back its resources

Some additional story elements added

New headshot death animation variations added for cannibals

Angry regular cannibals can attack now by jumping out of trees

Small birds will now land and eat/gain fullness

Added option to hide player name tags

Added option to hide projectile reticle and trajectory

Fish trap should now work and catch fish (every 5-10 minutes) as long as it's placed in water and the current season is not winter

Added lookout towers to some cannibal villages

Story Paper pickups will now show UI to "Zoom" in

Added new structure type: One Sided Apex. Fills the space between a leaning beam and its supporting beam. Aligns automatically based on the leaning beam orientation. Fits quarter log variations to the right length automatically.

Balance

Added sleep cooldown

Set rest drain from hunger and dehydration to 0

Muddy Cannibals will now get less angry (from player proximity and in late game)

Added possibility of Player Sleep Interruption events from nearby enemies that can reach player

Tweaked fire drain rate to make using firewood more important

Tweaked berries to give slightly more fullness

Tweaked energy drink to give half as much hydration and less energy buff

Tweaked amount of fullness and hydration all herbs and mushrooms give

Hard enemy health setting reduced to 1.25x health

Increased cannibal armor health by 1.5x on hard

Kelvin catch fish order will end after a time

Fixed opening a cave in late game having too many enemies

Adjusted some player melee events and ranges for better A.I. responsiveness

Halved shotgun damage

Boosted seat rest amount from 0.3 to 0.7

Added regular Puffies to dining hall

Increased health on creepies depending on amount of multiplayer players active

Improvements

Improved red cannibal animation and blends

Fixed sleeping animation for female cannibal

Set up player effigy struggle/idle for multiplayer

Fixed 'bouncy' logs when deep in water

Performance speed up for world locators

Added Logic to allow hatches and doors to be forced open when player is spawned inside

Fix for some LOD's sometimes not switching correctly

Fixed error caused when quitting while in death wakeup

Unique/Story items are now force equipped when they are collected

Door orientation is now determined by the position of the player when placing it, the face in front of player is the interior face

Adjusted Deer and Moose locomotion for better pathing

Prevented placing bench so close to objects that player could be stuck when standing up after sitting on it

Added more small prop setup for melee impacts and collision

Added LODs/optimization for the wall torch

Destroying screw storage now spawns stored items as dynamic pickups

Beach greebles regenerated with coral rock sizes reduced

Bunker food fixed some small lighting issues

Added radio to bunker food

Turned the table cards for Mr. and Mrs. Puffton into story pickups

Updated DLSS dll to version 3.1.1

Fixes

Should no longer be able to get through locked doors with a stick (Sorry speed runners!)

Fixed Kelvin cutting down trees with player structures attached

Fixed keycard guest not opening the two doors in bunker entertainment and not being needed to get into bunker residential

Fixed ghost blueprints not rendering underwater (for example fish trap)

Fixed some stream underwater rendering glitches

Fixed some potential issues on multiplayer disconnect

Fixed multiple issues with input bindings

Fixed player stuck after dying while climbing rope

Fixed being able to place paper target on tarp collision

Fixed place defensive wall option available on non grounded pillars, often resulting in invalid placement that gets rejected

Fixed placing a defensive wall log against a pillar made of log quarter variation causing an invalid placement that gets rejected

Fixed destroying the small animal deadfall trap getting its resources yielded back twice

Fixed some issues occurring when a fire is destroyed while interacting with it

Fixed lifting tarp with stick sometimes not detecting stick being equipped properly when auto equipped resulting in a unnecessary delay before performing the action

Fixed adding log planks to ghost blueprint structures by splitting logs automatically not consuming the log properly

Fixed case where some elements from some unbuilt outlines could be removed

Volume fix for cave visuals disabling when navigating into some corners of caves

Fixes for various open rock / cliff edges in terrain

Fixed case where Virginia grab bag interaction could trigger at same time as pickup, leading to bad player state

Fixed case of player stuck attacking with spear after revive

Fixed enemy armor setting not working

Fixed animal count setting not working correctly

Fixed player able to trigger actions while doing ground attacks, fixes some possible temporary stuck states.

Fixed some cases of small birds not being scared of player

Fixed some incorrect keyboard icons for keypad inputs

Fixed music not playing in title screen after leaving a multiplayer game

Autumn ground leaves shouldn't pop on visually as much now

Player will no longer get into a broken state when trying to equip an item that they are already holding and have maxed out in inventory

Fixed a transition to move with Tactical Axe which was preventing attack/block/parry from activating during it

Fixed case where removing a beam supporting a pillar wouldn't re-link the pillar properly with its new support, resulting in wrong pillar position calculated after the cascading repositioning process

Fixed wood stack loading from saves as an apex (non retro-active)

Added player saving system for cutscenes

Fixed the cave shark eating severed limbs looking broken

Fixed some cave entrance bat scare spawn locations

Fixed some eagle perch landing / takeoff issues. Add a perch spot to tall dead stump

Fixed issue where walking over entertainment bunker could cause trees and other world objects to disappear.

Cannibals should no longer snap long distances to climb into windows

Fix for clients no longer loading into the correct season when rejoining a saved game

Players held items at time of knockout are now remembered upon being revived

Tutorials will no longer be force closed when opening the pause menu and are instead just visually toggled. This should fix some tutorials such as the pick up construction element tutorial from completing before the player has actually done it

Player will no longer slide down slopes when either utility book is held or when the player is in their inventory

Can no longer attach both the laser sight and flashlight weapon mods to the crossbow at the same time

Fixed some cases of multiplayer client able to duplicate logs

Fixed repairing wood stacks not putting its elements back in correct position

Fixed floating log when chopping down a tree with tree shelter attached to it

Fixed Screw Structures being broken apart have no audio

Tagged auto jumps off on portable light

Fixed Kelvin dropping radios destroying the radio

Fixed weapons given to Virginia not being returned with correct amount of ammo and weapon upgrades

Modified fade distance on icons slightly to make them more visible

Fixed for player able to be pushed through terrain if another players stand on their head

Fixed opening hatches removing weapon upgrades from currently held weapon

Made sure player correctly aligns to death marker when dying at high height

Removed floating life vest

Fixed displacement digging visuals breaking on some quality settings

Audio