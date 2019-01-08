Sony Announces Over 91 Million PlayStation 4 Systems Sold

There were rumors earlier this year that Sony had managed to sell over 90 million PlayStation 4 consoles worldwide following a ridiculously packed holiday season- and today, the company finally confirmed that number.

In a press release sent out today, Sony confirmed its new sales milestone for its popular console, which continues to soldier on with the help of games like God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man. “PS4 has now cumulatively sold through more than 91.6 million units globally as of December 31, 2018,” it said.

This holiday season alone, “PS4 has sold more than 5.6 million units globally during the 2018 holiday season.” No doubt part of those sales came from its Black Friday exclusive Spider-Man PS4 Slim bundle, which retailed for a low $199.

Games were also quite popular with PS4 owners. “More than 50.7 million PS4 games were sold through globally during the 2018 holiday season, which sums up to 876 million PS4 games cumulatively sold through worldwide,” it added. Part of that involves Spider-Man, which became the biggest selling PS4 exclusive title to date with over nine million copies sold.

John Kodera, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, repeated the system sales numbers in the press statement, then turned his attention to its online memberships.

“We are also happy to announce that the monthly active users of PlayStation Network continues to show strong growth, and has surpassed 90 million as of (the) end of November 2018,” he said.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our passionate community around the globe, and ur partners, for helping us achieve these milestones.

“This year, we will bring more enhanced experiences to our fans along with a highly anticipated lineup of games that are only possible on PS4. As we look towards the next PS4 milestone, SIE will continue to evolve, and we will further expand the platform to deliver the best interactive experiences to the world.”

Now the real question is when the company will hit 100 million. More than likely, it’ll be late spring, especially with such games as Medievil, Days Gone and Dreams coming our way. Then it’ll continue to push forward in the later part of the year with Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II and Death Stranding, if they arrive this year.

In the midst of all this, Sony could be planning the announcement for its next console, the PlayStation 5, sometime later this year, since it won’t be attending E3. We’ll keep an eye out for what the publisher may have planned.

