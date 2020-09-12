Sony Announces PS5 Showcase Event

✖

There are still several questions about the PlayStation 5, and some of them might very well be answered at a surprise Sony event coming up next week. Sony just announced a PlayStation 5 Showcase event will take place on Twitch and YouTube this coming Wednesday, and while we don't know everything that will be on display, Sony did reveal a few details about the upcoming stream. The description says they wanted to give fans one more look at the games coming to PS5 at launch and beyond, and it will also feature updates on titles from Worldwide Studios and development partners. That said, the biggest thing fans want to know is price, and I imagine this will be where Sony unveils that.

The price discussion has hit an all-time high thanks to Microsoft's hand being forced this week after a leak of the price for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and while we have rumored pricing for the two versions of the PS5, people want to have those official prices confirmed and locked in before they make a decision.

The good news is you don't have to wait long, as you can tune into the stream on Wednesday at 1 PM PDT, and you can find th official description for the event below.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

"Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!).

Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.

Tune in live on Twitch or YouTube this Wednesday, September 16 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST to see what’s next for PS5."

If we're talking launch games, it would make sense to see more of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and there are many who would love to see more of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. We'll have to wait and see what makes the cut, but here is hoping the price is part of that big reveal.

Are you excited for the new Showcase? Let us know what you want to see at the event in the comments and feel free to talk all things gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!