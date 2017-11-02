Sony Issues Statement Concerning The Nature Of The Last Of Us Part 2 Trailer

Paris Games Week had quite a few amazing surprises for PlayStation fans, one of which being a brand new trailer for The Last of Us Part 2. The trailer was brutal, stunning, and an instant hit with fans that couldn’t wait to dive back into the game as a more grown up Ellie. The trailer stirred up quite the controversy, however, and not just over speculation about who the mysterious prisoner was.

Many various media sources, as well a small portion of the fan base, took to the internet to voice their opinions on the violent nature of the latest trailer. In a game about vicious death and gruesome turns, it shouldn’t be any surprise that the trailer should show just that. Still, some claimed that the developer team used violence as a crutch to promote the game and because of this, Sony has issued a statement defending the promotional choices.

Jack Ryan, President of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s European division made his thoughts known about the controversy via The Telegraph. Ryan had this to say:

“We showed a lovely range of games [at the Media Showcase] last night.

The Last of Us obviously is a game made by adults to be played by adults. I should never prejudge this but it will probably be rated 18, I think it’s fair to say. And there’s that market for those people who like that sort of game. Adults who like that sort of game. And I think we cater for that, and at the other end of the spectrum there was Concrete Genie, which my eight-year-old decided was the game she would like to play very much.

I think a platform holder provides a platform and the people who make games, whether they’re our own studios or third-party publishers, they bring the content to the platform. We provide the platform. We have to ensure the right content is played by the right people – of appropriate ages in particular. I thought The Last of Us Part 2 was a great way to end the show and I feel very good about it.”

The latest trailer sure provided some wonderful questions concerning the upcoming sequel, further proving that the series is rich with story and ambitious in terms of a strong narrative. Regardless on the various opinions about the trailer, the game itself is one dripping with adult themes and the team has shown the gorgeous work done on the title so far.

The Last of Us Part 2 launches in 2018 for PlayStation 4 players.