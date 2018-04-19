Sony May Be Dropping the Price On Several PlayStation 4 Games

Sony is riding high on PlayStation 4 success at the moment, with God of War ready to drop later tonight, and Spider-Man set to swing onto the console this September. But it could be drumming up another avenue of business pretty soon, as it could be getting ready to drop the price on several of its hit titles.

A new report from Resetera indicates that several of the company’s PlayStation 4 games could be seeing a price drop — and it could become permanent. There are a variety of titles on this list, going anywhere from $19.99 to $39.99, which would mean an extraordinary value for those looking to build their game library on the cheap.

You can see the list at the link above, but we’ve archived it below for your viewing pleasure:

Horizon Zero Dawn- $29.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition- $39.99

Knack 2- $19.99

No Man’s Sky- $19.99

The Last Guardian- $19.99

Everybody’s Golf- $19.99

RIGS Mechanized (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

PlayStation VR Worlds (PlayStation VR)- $14.99

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PlayStation VR)- $14.99

DriveClub (PlayStation VR)- $14.99

Gravity Rush 2- $19.99

Farpoint (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Battlezone (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Eve: Valkyrie (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Nioh- $19.99

Starblood (PlayStation VR)- $14.99

Wipeout: Omega Collection- $19.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy- $29.99

Shadow of the Colossus- $29.99

The Inpatient (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Hidden Agenda- $9.99

That’s You!- $9.99

Singstar: Celebration- $9.99

Knowledge Is Power- $9.99

Psychonauts (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Paranormal Activity (PlayStation VR)- $14.99

It appears that a big focus of this sale is to push more reasonably priced PlayStation VR software to go along with its discounted headsets, to make it seem more like a value to consumers.

But there are also some notable titles that will become available for a great price, including Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Shadow of the Colossus for $30 each, as well as a number of great $20 games, including Wipeout Omega Collection and Gravity Rush 2. Having Horizon: Zero Dawn at a cheaper price never hurts either.

While Sony hasn’t confirmed these price drops as of yet, they appear to be taking effect with at least one retailer. Best Buy recently introduced a PlayStation 4 sale where you can get a number of these titles for their promised prices. That’s not to say they’ll be permanent, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Whatever you do, don’t sleep on Shadow of the Colossus. It’s amazing.