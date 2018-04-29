Rumor: PlayStation 5 Units Could Be In Production Soon, Says Manufacturer

There’s all this back-and-forth talk about whether Sony will offer details on the PlayStation 5 this year, especially considering that its PlayStation 4 console is doing so well on the market. But a new report suggests that production of the forthcoming system might begin sooner rather than later.

According to GamingBolt, some information has been given by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, indicating that processor chips for the forthcoming PS5 have already begun going into production. These are in the form of 7nm (CLN7FF) chips, and while they haven’t been confirmed for the hardware just yet, hints indicate that they might be the direction that Sony is going when it comes to running its latest system.

The manufacturing company has noted that the chips will be mainly used for gaming. “More than 50 products tape-outs have been planned by end of this year from applications across mobile, server CPU, network processor, gaming, GPU, PGA, cryptocurrency, automotive and AI,” said TMCS president C.C. Wei, speaking with AdandTech. “Our 7nm is already in volume production.”

It’s already been noted in the past that AMD intends to manufacture this same level of chips for use in next generation GPUs and CPUs, although nothing has been finalized just yet. And Sony may follow suit, hoping that the PlayStation 5 could perform on such a high-end level as a next-gen PC gaming machine. The company has reportedly been considering AMD graphics tech for its system, including a processor known as Navi, as well as the company’s own Zen 2 tech.

Now, this is just rumor for now, as Sony hasn’t confirmed anything. Heck, we don’t even know if the company will have an official PS5 teaser for E3 in a few weeks or not. Some are saying it’s too soon for a reveal, but the manufacturing could indicate that development kits are on the way, so we could see something around next year, when we actually have some working demos.

For now, all eyes are on what comes up in a few weeks at the big trade show, and for what Sony has planned over the next year to keep gamers hooked. But it wouldn’t make sense for them to replace the PS4 and PS4 Pro now, especially since they’re doing so well on the market. We’ll see what we’ll see soon enough.

(Big hat tip to GamingBolt for the details!)