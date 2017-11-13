Sony Hosting Early Access Black Friday Sale For PlayStation Plus Members This Week

Microsoft has posted some phenomenal Black Friday deals that will kick off starting this week with markdowns on digital games, but Sony isn’t about to let all that pass by quietly. It has decided to answer back with an epic Black Friday sale of its own, and you won’t have to wait till next week to take part.

The company sent out a tweet earlier today announcing that it would be hosting its own pre-Black Friday sale, with savings set to kick off on November 17th. The sale will take place all weekend long, through the morning of November 21st, and will give PlayStation Plus subscribers the chance to own some of the biggest holiday hits for a great price.

“Black Friday starts THIS Friday for PS Plus members,” the team noted. And it said that you can save up to 40 percent off hits like Call of Duty: WWII, Destiny 2, NBA 2K18, Madden NFL 18, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, FIFA 18 and more. While not all of this holiday’s biggest blockbusters were listed as of yet, there should be a variety of titles that are prime for the taking. Check out the full tweet below.

Black Friday starts THIS Friday for PS Plus members. Save up to 40% on

➕COD WWII

➕Destiny 2

➕NBA 2K18

➕FIFA 18

➕Madden 18

➕South Park TFBW and more: https://t.co/3j9yFtyCKz pic.twitter.com/sPlK0FsolO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 13, 2017

Considering that the sale is taking place this weekend, there’s a safe bet that Sony could have yet another lined up for next week as well, in which even more games will be marked down, possibly to an even lower price. They haven’t announced that far ahead, though, as it’s focusing on this current event.

It should be a good time to pick up some of the year’s biggest hits for yourself, or maybe head over to a buddy’s house and buy them that copy of Call of Duty: WWII or Destiny 2 so they can join you in co-op. It is the season of giving, after all.

We’ll keep you informed of a full list of games that are on sale as soon as Sony posts it, so be sure to check back to see what’s up for grabs.