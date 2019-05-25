Sony CEO Calls Console Gaming “Niche”

Both Microsoft and Google believe streaming is the future of gaming. Meanwhile, despite PlayStation Now, Sony has seemed a little less convinced. However, while it’s not betting on streaming as much as its competitors are right now, it does seem to know that’s where the market is going. Further, that with streaming, the market will grow. Speaking during a recent corporate strategy meeting, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida notes that streaming services are a big part of the future of PlayStation. And while talking about this, Yoshida referred to console gaming as “niche.”

“As we speak, we provide, as I said, the immersive business and experience is something we would like to continue to place importance on,” said Yoshida. If you look at the game industry as a whole, the console market is not a major market, rather it’s a niche market if you will. But for core gamers, immersive experiences are something we would like to value. In this respect, for the time being, the console as something that brings about computing functionality to the users is very important, but on the other hand, technology will progress and so as I said today, the Remote Play and PlayStation Now, the streaming services will be worked on in parallel, that is what we are doing at this moment.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Sony has no plans to abandon the console right now, but Yoshida does suggest it’s preparing for a future that will bring gaming way beyond the traditional console. Some have floated around the idea that Sony will let Microsoft and Google chase the streaming market as it strengthens its position in the traditional console market, but it doesn’t look like that’s the case. It look like Sony is also preparing for the future, and sees the future of gaming not as the PS11, but as PlayStaton Now.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think streaming is the future or will traditional gaming consoles always have a significant place in the gaming market?