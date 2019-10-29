Sony Kills PlayStation Vue

Just days after it was reported that Sony Interactive Entertainment was potentially looking to sell off PlayStation Vue, its TV subscription service, the whole thing is dead. Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced that PlayStation Vue will be a thing of the past starting early next year.

“Today we are announcing that we will shut down the PlayStation Vue service on January 30, 2020,” John Kodera, Deputy President, SIE, states in a PlayStation.Blog post announcing the end of the service. “Unfortunately, the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected. Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business.”

PlayStation Vue was Sony’s TV service that allows its users to stream different shows and live channels for cable-like bundles. It had more expensive versions with additional options like HBO and Showtime, similar to how other streaming services work, but it did not focus on original content like Hulu and Netflix. Despite the name, PlayStation Vue could — and still can be, until January — be accessed on multiple different devices.

“We are very proud of what PlayStation Vue was able to accomplish,” Kodera adds. “We had ambitious goals for how our service could change how people watch TV, showcasing PlayStation’s ability to innovate in a brand-new category within the Pay TV industry. We want to thank all of our customers, some of whom have been with us since PlayStation Vue’s launch in 2015.”

PlayStation Vue should still be accessible until the service ends on January 30, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.