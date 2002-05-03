Here’s What Sony Thought About Its E3 2018 Presentation

This year's Sony E3 press conference was...different, to say the least. It started out with a small presentation for The Last of Us Part II before moving on to a larger theater, where debuts like Resident Evil 2 Remake and Nioh 2 were sandwiched between gameplay segments for Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man and more.

But the show got mixed reception from those that were trying to watch online, and it appears that Sony is aware of this. Sony Europe chief operating officer Simon Rutter recently spoke with The Guardian about Sony's showcase, as well as its reception.

He explained that the company was going for "drama" with what it had set up, but he was also aware of some of the disappointment from fans. "The reception I think has been mixed," he explained. "People have really enjoyed the games themselves, and appreciated the quality of what we showed. There was also some appreciation of what we were trying to do with the construction of the event, with some criticism as to how that actually flowed, the pacing and the logistics. For the last three years, we've been trying to inject a bit of drama and theatrics into the proceedings, to make it more than a simple presentation. We tried to evoke the spirit of the games."

He then brought up how some folks believe nothing "new" was introduced at the event, though there was still a lot to enjoy. "Some of the coverage this year has been a bit critical of the lack of new stuff, probably a consequence of people announcing things when they are early in production. Some of that is to do with the fear of leaks, of not being able to present the title in the way that the creator wants it to be presented. But the desire [for new announcements] is met with the reality of the production timescale: how long it actually takes you to release a game," he said.

Whether Sony will keep down this path with future E3 shows (or PlayStation Experience, for that matter) has yet to be seen, but this year's event definitely got some attention. We'll have to see how things go over the next few months.