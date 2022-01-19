Sony Stock Price Tumbles After Microsoft Announces Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Sony, which is the company behind the PlayStation video game brand, has seen its stock price fall by a substantial amount within the past day following Microsoft’s announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The move is one that upon being announced made an impact in a number of ways across the gaming landscape, but Sony itself was quick to feel an effect of the move.

When the stock market first opened this week in the United States, Sony immediately saw its share price fall by roughly $4 compared to where it closed to end last week, which was at $124. As Tuesday progressed, the stock price only continued to fall even further, bringing Sony down to a value near $115 to end the day. And while it seemed like this may only be a one-off situation for Sony, the losses didn’t stop there. Over the course of today, January 19, the stock dropped by another $5, bringing its price to now sit near $110. It remains to be seen if this trend will continue onward as the week progresses, but it definitely seems like shareholders are now reassessing where they stand with Sony since PlayStation may longer have access to titles like Call of Duty, Overwatch, and numerous other gaming properties.

So what does this mean for Sony in the long run? Well, probably not a whole lot. If you’ve paid any attention to the stock market over the course of the past year, a company’s stock price can fluctuate all over the place; GameStop is a great example of this. Even though Sony might be seeing its stock value fall this week, it could easily bounce back in no time once the company makes a major announcement of its own that stockholders find encouraging. Perhaps the reveal of an Xbox Game Pass competitor for Sony, which is reportedly coming about in the next few months, will see Sony’s stock price going upward once again.

