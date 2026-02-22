Sony’s Best PS5 Game Is $50 Off for a Very Limited Time

Sony’s very best PS5 game is $50 off for a very limited time. This means rather than being priced at $70, it has been priced at $20. This is courtesy of a massive 72% discount. The new deal does not come from PlayStation itself, via the PlayStation Store. Rather, the 72% discount comes the way of Walmart. Meanwhile, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target are running near identical discounts of 71%. To this end, Walmart has the PS5 game in question for $19.93, where the other retailers have it for $19.99.

How long these deals are going to be live, we do not know. None of the retailers above provides a deadline. Right now, though, all PS5 users can purchase 2022’s God of War Ragnarok for less than $20. This is the cheapest the game has ever been available on PS5, and is $10 cheaper than it has ever been available digitally. On the PlayStation Store, the God of War game has never been cheaper than $30.

The Highest-Rated Sony PS5 Game

God of War: Ragnarok has a 94 on Metacritic, which means it is tied with Astro Bot as the highest-rated Sony game of the PS5 generation. There are some other games that are in the discussion for the best Sony game of the PS5 generation, such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Demon’s Souls, and a couple of others, but none that are as highly rated. To this end, both God of War: Ragnarok and Astro Bot are on another level.

A Great Time to Jump Into the PlayStation Series

It remains to be seen when the next mainline God of War game will release, especially with the remakes of the first three games in the works. That said, the next installment is inevitable. Then there are the aforementioned remakes. And there is also the upcoming Amazon TV series, which is making some changes from the games, but will still draw heavily from them. All of this is to say it is a great time to jump into the Sony series. However, you really do need to play 2018’s God of War reboot before playing its sequel. The good news is Raganrok’s predecessor is also on sale, via Walmart and Amazon, where it has been discounted to $17.74.

