Soul Calibur 6 Could Still Come To Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco’s Soul Calibur team is hard at work on putting the finishing touches on the sixth chapter in its series, which is set to arrive in just a few weeks. But a few folks are wondering why the Nintendo Switch isn’t getting a turn with the hit fighting game, considering that the publisher has been supporting the hardware more than usual lately.

Although it may not be coming at launch, there’s a pretty good chance we could see a version of Soul Calibur VI make its way to the platform. Siliconera recently had a chance to catch up with series producer Motohiro Okubo about the possibility of seeing the brawler on the system, and he remained surprisingly optimistic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Said Okubo, “At the moment there is no development for Switch at all. I understand that the Switch is a very successful hardware, and of course if there is a possibility, then it would be great to do it.

“At the moment we’re focusing on the October 19th launch, so we don’t even have the time to think about that possibility. After the launch we’ll think about the possibility.”

Bandai Namco has been providing a lot of love to the Switch as of late. Dragon Ball FighterZ recently underwent a popular beta on the platform and is all set to launch late next month; and Dark Souls Remastered promises to make a huge impact when it finally arrives on the system this October.

And Bandai Namco has also discussed supporting the system with more games, considering its huge audience outreach and the overall appeal of taking games on the go with you. So, yeah, it’s fair to say that we could be seeing some Soul Calibur love for it down the road.

Now the only real question would be in regards to what Nintendo characters we could see introduced into the fold. Obviously Link from The Legend of Zelda would be a natural fit, since he made such an impact in the GameCube version of Soul Calibur II long ago. But what about some Fire Emblem characters? Or perhaps even Ganondorf? He could easily give Nightmare a run for his money.

Soul Calibur VI releases on October 19 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to SiliconEra for the scoop!)