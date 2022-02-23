Soul Hackers 2 Announced by Atlus

Later this year, Atlus will release a new game set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe. A sequel to Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, Soul Hackers 2 is being described as “a sci-fi murder mystery RPG.” In the game, a war has broken out between two sets of Devil Summoners: the Yatagarasu and the Phantom Society. Few details about the game’s narrative have been revealed, but protagonist Ringo is on a mission to prevent deaths that could bring about the apocalypse. The game is being produced by Shin Megami Tensei veteran Eiji Ishida, and directed by Radiant Historia‘s Mitsuru Hirata.

A trailer for Soul Hackers 2 can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

In a war between Devil Summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!



Soul Hackers 2 releases August 26, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam! pic.twitter.com/21574tpTTu — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) February 21, 2022

In the trailer, Ringo describes herself as a “superintelligent being born from a sea of information.” The trailer also gives us a glimpse at some of the characters that will join Ringo on her journey. Soul Hackers 2 will feature traditional turn-based combat, but players will also be able to unlock new abilities for their party members by establishing relationships outside of battles.

The game’s announcement has been mostly met with excitement from Shin Megami Tensei fans! However, Nintendo Switch users seemed a bit frustrated. The game is not currently slated to appear on the platform, despite the fact that Shin Megami Tensei V released exclusively on the system last year. The series clearly has an established fanbase on Switch, but they’ll have to look elsewhere, for the time being! Interestingly enough, the game is releasing on Xbox consoles, despite the fact that Atlus has not traditionally supported the platform. It’s unclear whether this could lead to greater support from the publisher in the future, but it certainly seems possible.

Unfortunately, Soul Hackers 2 is still a few months away from release. The game will be available August 26th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Hopefully, Atlus will reveal more information about the game over the coming months!

Are you looking forward to Soul Hackers 2? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!