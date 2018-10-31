SoulCalibur VI Players Can Be Banned for “Inappropriate” Characters

We’ve shared some … uh, not really ‘Safe For Work’ character creations in SoulCalibur VI, which is absolutely nothing new for the franchise. Weird customizations has always been the name of the game for those entries that offered this feature, but it seems that it might start getting players banned.

Though most of these creations are meant with comedic intentions, there is a noticeable addition to the SoulCalibur website that serves as a warning to players before going into character customization. The warning states that “inappropriate custom characters” will put players at a risk for being permanently banned.

The warning doesn’t mention any specific guidelines, but given the massively “blessed” Lizard creation shortly after launch, we’re pretty sure they mean those types of creation.

As for the game itself, the latest entry to the SoulCalibur series has been met with mostly praise. Our own full review stated, “SoulCalibur VI feels like the rebirth the series needed, one that focuses on the grandeur weapons-based gameplay that made it work so well in previous series, while polishing it up so that it looks better than any game before it. Oh, and balancing out the roster with old and new combatants so that it’s literally about perfect. Of course, new additions are coming, but this is a most excellent way to come swinging out of the gate.”

But can this game truly be great without the great Lizard Man of … uh, endowment? That’s the real question.

SoulCalibur VI is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players.

“SoulCalibur VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head fighting series and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SoulCalibur to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and fluid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. SoulCalibur VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. SoulCalibur VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!”

