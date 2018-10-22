‘SoulCalibur VI’ Character Creations Are Bizarre and Wonderful

We reviewed SoulCalibur VI earlier today; and while we found it to be a well-rounded package when it comes to fighting, there’s one particular feature that has our attention — the character creation tool.

We’ve already shown off a few of these creations, including Bowsette and Boosette from last week, as well as Thanos earlier today. But thanks to our friends Nibel and Game Informer, we’ve managed to find a few more, which you can look over below. Good luck recreating these in the game — or, hey, try your hand with your own!

First off, let’s look at Nibel’s tweet, which features variations of Ronald McDonald (yes, complete with crazy afro and striped outfit), a Ninja Turtle thing and what looks like a variation of Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy. (We could be wrong…)

Soul Calibur VI might have the most cursed character creator I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/XAAjwd72tl — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 20, 2018

Next up, DW5 has some amazing anime recreations, including Kill la Kill, 2B from NieR: Automata and Ciri from The Witcher. Needless to say, these are spot on.

@LIRIK Some Soul Calibur 6 character creations. That girl in kill la kill, 2B from Neir Automata, and Ciri from The Witcher. Not bad for the first few hours eh? pic.twitter.com/C2RRZJnpzU — DW5 (@FrozenDW5) October 19, 2018

And here’s a more in-depth video of 2B in action. Hey, Square Enix, how about another official crossover?

Ooh, Cuphead!

Things aren’t quite so peaceful in the Magic Kingdom with these unofficial Disney characters around. Clearly not the same characters as we’ve seen in Kingdom Hearts III.

Holy crap, it’s Shrek!

Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history’ Me:#SOULCALIBURVI pic.twitter.com/dNSZhn5g5q — retrospookysurfer (@leontwit1) October 20, 2018

Hey look, One Piece characters!

Luffy, Guts, & Dio. Little did we know Soulcalibur VI is the real anime crossover game we’ve all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/GxyyxmN5bh — 💮~Lotus~💮 (@LotusAsakura) October 20, 2018

Bojack Horseman, anyone?

And then Pit from Kid Icarus. Would be ideal if there was ever a Nintendo Switch version, we think.

Made Pit from Kid Icarus cause i saw a similar weapon haha #soulcaliburvi #PS4share pic.twitter.com/759GKzpwRj — David Castillo (@ZeeNoirDeveel) October 19, 2018

Someone’s a Mario fan.

PRAISE THE SUN!

Pikachu looks…different.

We’re not sure how this real-life Kirby holds up…but…

So…this is crazy.

SOULCARLY VI

Carly Rae Jepsen cuts to the feeling! pic.twitter.com/tRJ4iBh37I — RT | Poco! (@PocoQuinn) October 19, 2018

And last but not least, here’s one with Magikarp from Pokemon and…Spider-Man?

So, yeah, get out there and create!

SoulCalibur VI is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Game Informer for the details!)