‘SoulCalibur VI’ Character Creations Are Bizarre and Wonderful

We reviewed SoulCalibur VI earlier today; and while we found it to be a well-rounded package when it comes to fighting, there’s one particular feature that has our attention — the character creation tool.
We’ve already shown off a few of these creations, including Bowsette and Boosette from last week, as well as Thanos earlier today. But thanks to our friends Nibel and Game Informer, we’ve managed to find a few more, which you can look over below. Good luck recreating these in the game — or, hey, try your hand with your own!
First off, let’s look at Nibel’s tweet, which features variations of Ronald McDonald (yes, complete with crazy afro and striped outfit), a Ninja Turtle thing and what looks like a variation of Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy. (We could be wrong…)
Soul Calibur VI might have the most cursed character creator I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/XAAjwd72tl— Nibel (@Nibellion) October 20, 2018
Next up, DW5 has some amazing anime recreations, including Kill la Kill, 2B from NieR: Automata and Ciri from The Witcher. Needless to say, these are spot on.
@LIRIK Some Soul Calibur 6 character creations. That girl in kill la kill, 2B from Neir Automata, and Ciri from The Witcher. Not bad for the first few hours eh? pic.twitter.com/C2RRZJnpzU— DW5 (@FrozenDW5) October 19, 2018
And here’s a more in-depth video of 2B in action. Hey, Square Enix, how about another official crossover?
so. I made 2B in Soulcalibur VI. #PS4share pic.twitter.com/evi7lqoyxJ— Emosabe (@Emosabe) October 20, 2018
Ooh, Cuphead!
Love your game and main character @StudioMDHR— David (@deeps1ne) October 20, 2018
Can’t wait for the DLC#Cuphead #SOULCALIBURVI pic.twitter.com/OSL8vLeuti
Things aren’t quite so peaceful in the Magic Kingdom with these unofficial Disney characters around. Clearly not the same characters as we’ve seen in Kingdom Hearts III.
夢の国の刺客、三木さん美仁さん具比さん #ソウルキャリバー6 #PS4share pic.twitter.com/YtagQsAfSY— ドリ板五郎 (@doridori_live) October 20, 2018
Holy crap, it’s Shrek!
Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history’
Me:#SOULCALIBURVI pic.twitter.com/dNSZhn5g5q— retrospookysurfer (@leontwit1) October 20, 2018
Hey look, One Piece characters!
Luffy, Guts, & Dio. Little did we know Soulcalibur VI is the real anime crossover game we’ve all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/GxyyxmN5bh— 💮~Lotus~💮 (@LotusAsakura) October 20, 2018
Bojack Horseman, anyone?
Back in the 1500’s I was searching for a soul-devouring sword… #SoulCaliburVI #PS4share pic.twitter.com/M1R32zM5tq— Ghost Grief (@TheRoastGrief) October 20, 2018
And then Pit from Kid Icarus. Would be ideal if there was ever a Nintendo Switch version, we think.
Made Pit from Kid Icarus cause i saw a similar weapon haha #soulcaliburvi #PS4share pic.twitter.com/759GKzpwRj— David Castillo (@ZeeNoirDeveel) October 19, 2018
Someone’s a Mario fan.
It’s time to hit ranked boyz. #SOULCALIBURVI pic.twitter.com/yEIcIeA9Dp— TNTink (@TinkrTiger) October 20, 2018
PRAISE THE SUN!
I’ve made solaire in soul calibur 6 #SOULCALIBURVI #soulcalibur #solaire pic.twitter.com/HGJTtzNHCg— Hydro-chan🕹️ (@daHydro1) October 19, 2018
Pikachu looks…different.
Detective Pikachu (2019) pic.twitter.com/XMgtleBU7o— Suriel (@SurielVazquez) October 19, 2018
We’re not sure how this real-life Kirby holds up…but…
October 19, 2018
So…this is crazy.
SOULCARLY VI— RT | Poco! (@PocoQuinn) October 19, 2018
Carly Rae Jepsen cuts to the feeling! pic.twitter.com/tRJ4iBh37I
And last but not least, here’s one with Magikarp from Pokemon and…Spider-Man?
クリエイション部屋観戦してたけど、発想が天才的すぎて悔しい #PS4share pic.twitter.com/qfNt3984Dx— 砂肝 (@sunagimo_x) October 19, 2018
So, yeah, get out there and create!
SoulCalibur VI is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.
(Hat tip to Game Informer for the details!)