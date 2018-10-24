‘SoulCalibur VI’ and ‘Dragon Age 2’ Collide With This Phenomenal Hawke Recreation

Now you can harness your obsessive desire to become a dragon just like Dragon Age 2’s Garrett Hawke in the world of SoulCalibur VI thanks to the game’s impressive character customization feature! We’ve seen some pretty crazy ones since launch but as an avid Dragon Age fan with a soft spot for Sassy (Purple) Hawke, this one just has to take the cake for me:

@BioMaryKirby I saw how extensive customization is in the new Soul Calibur, so I got it and made Hawke. pic.twitter.com/MDOE2Yhh5x — Steven Stone (@DemitriumLIS) October 24, 2018

From the iconic stare, to the blood swipe across his nose, this truly does feel like Garrett Hawke has joined the roster! Which, let’s be real – isn’t that far-fetched! The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia is a part of the game officially, now Hawke can be too – at least in our minds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We haven’t seen a Marian version yet but with how creative SoulCalibur fans have been getting lately, it’s not far-fetched to see it in the near future. That may or may not have also been a huge reason for writing this. By boosting the hype of the mighty Hawke, I may selfishly be hoping someone catches the not-so-subtle hint of PLEASE give me Marian!

SoulCalibur VI

is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players.“SoulCalibur VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head fighting series and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SoulCalibur to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and fluid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. SoulCalibur VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. SoulCalibur VImarks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!”

Have you created any “unique” characters using this feature? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and don’t forget to also check out our full review to see what we thought about the latest fighter!