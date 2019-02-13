‘SoulCalibur VI’ Player Recreates ‘Star Wars’ Revan And Malak

SoulCalibur VI have been having fun with the game’s character creation tool since the title dropped last year. That said, one dedicated player has used the tool to make some rather magnificent recreations of Revan and Malak from the Star Wars franchise.

Taking to Reddit, user GoldenVisor posted an image that showed both of the characters in all of their glory. From the looks of it, the player did a great job of recreating Revan and Malak with SoulCalibur VI‘s character creation tool. Especially considering how some people have used the very same tool to create some rather interesting things in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fellow Star Wars fans were quick to praise GoldenVisor for their creations. “These are almost scarily accurate,” AnnoyingBird97 said. When asked if they had used mods or not, GoldenVisor said that they hadn’t, and they even included a guide for how they went about creating Revan, which you can see below:

There is no denying the wonderful powers SoulCalibur VI players wield when they are in possession of the character creation tool, and while the game has been out for some time, we hope to see more brilliant creations like these come from the community.

SoulCalibur VI is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the game:

“SoulCalibur VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head fighting series and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SoulCalibur to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and fluid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. SoulCalibur VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. SoulCalibur VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!”

What do you think about the recreation of Revan and Malak in SoulCalibur VI? Have you made any delightful creations of your own in the game? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!