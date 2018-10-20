‘Soulcalibur VI’ Player Creates the Perfect ‘Pokemon’ Fighter

Soulcalibur VI players have already found that they can make some interesting fighters with the character creator feature, and one player even discovered a way to bring a well-known Pokemon into the game.

Magikarp isn’t a Pokemon known for its power in the Pokemon games with many players struggling through its first form until it becomes a Gyarados, but if you’re a Voldo main in the Soulcalibur series, you may finally find success with the Pokemon. Taking to Twitter to show off a character creation, Twitter user sunagimo_x shared a video of a Magikarp splashing around the arena in Soulcalibur VI.

The video combines two characters’ most recognizable moves and finds a way to make them work in an unlikely crossover. Pretty much all a Magikarp can do is use “Splash” until the move can’t be used any longer at which point it can finally deal some damage, though it’ll take a while to get to that point. Voldo, on the other hand, can start dealing damage right away with his abilities such as his Mantis Crawl, a particularly unsettling stance that has him bending over backwards and crawling around the floor. By creating a character that looks like a Magikarp and giving them some of Voldo’s moves, the video above shows how the Mantis Crawl ability converts the character into a Pokemon with its colors and an eyeball lining up perfectly to complete the Magikarp look.

Spider-Man also makes a cameo in the Soulcalibur VI video with a custom character created to look just like the web-slinger. Both the Pokemon and comics character are just two of many different creations that players have already come up with in Soulcalibur VI, thanks to its creative feature. Though the popularity of Bowsette and Boosette seems to be dying down, people still explored ways to put the fan-created Super Mario Bros. characters in the fighting game as well. Taking inspiration from another game and series, someone else figured out how to create fighters that look like 2B from NieR: Automata and Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider series.

Expect character creations like Magikarp and many more from Soulcalibur VI players now that the game is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.