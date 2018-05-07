Preorder SoulCalibur VI for Just $45

SoulCalibur VI isn’t even out yet, but you can already get reserve your copy right now for much less than the typical price with a $15 discount.

The Xbox One version of the latest installation in the SoulCalibur series is currently available for preorder for just $45 through Amazon. That’s a pretty significant amount saved considering most games of this caliber launch at $60, so if you’re planning on picking up the game when it eventually releases, you’d do well to reserve your copy for Microsoft’s console right now before the deal is gone.

Unfortunately for others who want the game on the PlayStation 4, it doesn’t look like such a deal is being offered. Switching the platform to the PlayStation 4 on the Amazon listing actually shows that the game is unavailable at this time with a notice that the retailer will let you know when it’s back in stock. The Xbox One listing is still available though, but there’s no indication there as to when the offer will end.

As far as when you’ll actually get your hands on the game, that detail remains to be seen. Bandai Namco doesn’t currently have a release date set for the game with a placeholder date of Dec. 31 of this year found through the Amazon listing.

However, another Amazon listing may have actually let slip when the game will be releasing. It was noticed days ago that the listing for SoulCalibur VI through Amazon Italy didn’t share the same placeholder date and instead said that it would be available on Sept. 27. While this isn’t a confirmation that the game will be releasing on that Thursday, it drew the attention of many who noticed the difference. Equally interesting is the fact that the listing has now been changed to show the same December placeholder date as the other listings, so it was either a simple mistake or an intentional change to remove an accurate release date.

If you’ve been keeping up with Bandai Namco’s news regarding SoulCalibur VI, you’ll know that it has characters both new and old as well as Geralt of Rivia joining the fighting roster this time. For those who haven’t been following quite as closely, the Amazon listing provides more details on the game’s updated mechanics and other features.

UNREAL ENGINE – For the ﬁrst time in franchise history, beautiful and jaw-dropping 3D character models, visual effects and stages rendered in Unreal Engine.

NEW BATTLE MECHANICS – Read opponents’ attacks to execute a strategic Reversal Edge to land a counter attack while in guard.

MULTIPLE FIGHTING STYLES – Choose from a worldly roster of warriors, each with their own deadly weapons, ﬁghting styles, and visual ﬂair.

DYNAMIC BATTLES – Spectacular, high-speed battles featuring all-new battle mechanics, taking gameplay to the next level.

