SoulCalibur VI Reveals Talim in New Trailer

This morning, Bandai Namco revealed that the young priestess of the wind, Talim, will be making her return in SoulCalibur VI! You can check out her reveal trailer above!

I was a big fan of Talim in SoulCalibur IV because she was one of the speediest and most unpredictable fighters on the roster (in the hands of a skilled player). Watching a top-ranked Talim player go head-to-head with almost anyone was a spectacle to behold, and I’m glad to see that they have managed to preserve her essence while still making some significant upgrades.

For those of you who have been playing SoulCalibur for a while, you may notice that Talim seems a little more powerful here than we’re used to. Her grapples and strikes carry more weight to to them, and her critical edge is downright brutal! If you’re going to be a servant of the wind then, by God, you should at least be capable of summoning the wind to your aid, right?

We’re still waiting to see that Cervantes reveal, Bandai Namco! We have time, though. SoulCalibur VI is headed to Xbox One, PS4, and PC on October 19, and we’ll have plenty more to show you guys before then. In the meantime, here’s the elevator pitch, straight from Bamco:

“SOULCALIBUR VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head ﬁghting series, and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SOULCALIBUR to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and ﬂuid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. SOULCALIBUR VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease.