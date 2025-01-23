South of Midnight Gets April Release Date, New Gameplay Trailer

One of Xbox’s newest IP is coming sooner than we expected. Today at this year’s Xbox Developer Direct, Xbox and Compulsion Games revealed a new trailer for their upcoming Deep South-based Gothic action adventure, South of Midnight. Alongside a segment from the development team, going behind the scenes, we finally got the release date of the highly anticipated title dated for this Spring. Releasing on Xbox, PC, and on Xbox Game Pass, South of Midnight will be out on April 8th.l

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the trailer, we see Hazel, the protagonist, start her personal journey with a transporting hurricane. The story follows her as she attempts to find her mother in a world inspired off of Southern folklore. On her quest, she’ll meet many different characters who she, as a newly-made Weaver, tries to help them become the best version of themselves. All that said, monsters from various myths like the scaly Two-Toed Tom will try and stop her. It’s certain to be an unforgettable experience unlike any title this year may bring.

This title marks the first game developed by Compulsion Games after it was bought by Xbox in 2018. Before South of Midnight, the team created the noir-based platformer Contrast and the retro-futuristic survival title We Happy Few. Combining stop-motion and stylistic design, South of Midnight is for sure going to be one of Xbox’s most artistic projects, as many like Gears of War and Halo use more realistic graphics. Still, going off of the gameplay, it does fit with the audience, using action-based combat and fun fluid movement both on and off the battlefield.

As previously mentioned, South of Midnight is set to release on April 8. This puts it square after a pretty big month, highlighted by games like the co-op-based Split Fiction, the apocalyptic shooter Atomfall, and the hotly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows. With those titles being huge, it may be hard to stand out after, but South of Midnight’s charm and style may just be the key to it being in the conversation for quite some time.

South of Midnight launches into PC and Xbox Series X|S on April 8th.