Avowed Metacritic Score Revealed as Reviews Go Live

After its initial release date delay, Avowed is finally set to arrive on Xbox and PC on February 18th. Many are hoping this first-person fantasy RPG can filled the Skyrim-shaped holes in their hearts while the wait for Elder Scrolls 6 continues. But does Avowed deliver the experience gamers want from a massive fantasy RPG? As initial critic reviews filter in on Metacritic, the answer seems to be yes, with most reviews leaning favorable thus far.

The Metacritic score for Avowed will continue to update as more reviews go live for the game. And that user score won’t be available until fans are able to jump into the game when it releases on February 18th. For now, though, it appears that Avowed might just be a major hit for fantasy RPG fans. The overall Metacritic Score for now is hovering around 80%, solidly in the positive range.

The 80% score isn’t quite a Game of the Year maker like what Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 saw in its first few days. However, it’s a solid start for the initial reactions and shows promise for what gamers can expect to see. That said, fans don’t always agree with early reviewers, and the user scores on Metacritic sometimes differ wildly from those of critics.

Initial Reviews Praise Avowed, But Not Without Critique

For many critics, Avowed is shaping up to be a solid contender in the fantasy RPG space, though it’s not coming for Skyrim‘s crown. In particular, reviews praise the writing and world building alongside a gamer-friendly user interface that offers a smooth playing experience. The combat system also looks to be a win, with fast-paced enjoyable fights that keep the player engaged.

That said, it’s not all great news. Many reviews note that it can take a little while to really get into the game, as it takes a while for the story to grab you. Others note that while it offers a decent RPG experience, Avowed isn’t necessarily doing anything new or exciting in the space compared with other popular titles.

Exploring the Living Lands in Avowed

As for being a balm for the Skryim fan still waiting on Elder Scrolls 6? Many reviewers do explicitly call this out as a way to fill the gap for the next game, but others note it’s more similar to Obsidian Entertainment’s prior title, The Outer Worlds, than to anything from Bethesda. Even so, the fact that the game brings players into a world ripe for exploration will certainly satisfy the need to search every nook and cranny of Skyrim’s open world.

In the lead up to Avowed coming out on February 18th, more reviews will arrive. This could create a shift with the Metacritic score as additional outlets weigh in with their thoughts. Thus far, even the most critical reviews offer a mixed rating, with no entirely negative reactions on the record just yet. Avowed costs $69.99 on Steam and Xbox Series X|S, a relatively standard if painful price point for a large RPG. The Premium Edition, which includes Advanced Access starting on February 13th, is $89.99. For now, Avowed is not available on PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch consoles.

Will you be playing Avowed when it comes out after seeing the initial Metacritic score? Let us know in the comments below!