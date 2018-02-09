South Park: The Fractured but Whole Listed for Nintendo Switch Release Next Week on Amazon Mexico

Heads up! South Park: The Fractured but Whole has been long-rumored to be getting a Switch port at some point, and this morning, Pixelania is reporting that a new Amazon listing could be pointing to an imminent launch. Over on Amazon Mexico you’ll find a listing for South Park: The Fractured but Whole on Nintendo Switch, which is exciting, but the shocking thing is that it’s set to release on February 13. That’s next Tuesday. That’s four days from now.

This would come as a complete surprise to everyone, and we’re trying to decide if a surprise launch makes sense, or if the release date points to this being a mistake on Amazon’s part. This is definitely not a placeholder date, so we can rule that out, so that means that we’re either about to see the sneakiest port launch of the year, for one of the biggest games of 2017, or else this was a major flub.

South Park on the Nintendo Switch makes perfect sense for a number of reasons. Ubisoft has always been one of Nintendo’s most tenacious allies, and it was one of the first major third-party publishers to show its support for the Switch at launch. Additionally, The Fractured but Whole runs on the Snowdrop engine, which we’ve already seen runs beautifully on the Nintendo Switch through Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. The Fractured but Whole isn’t exactly a demanding game anyway, though it does look gorgeous. It would be a perfect fit on the Switch.

Here’s more about the game, via it’s official listing:

“From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, comes South Park: The Fractured But Whole, a sequel to 2014’s award-winning South Park: The Stick of Truth. Players will once again assume the role of the New Kid and join South Park favorites Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman in a new hilarious and outrageous RPG adventure.

“In South Park: The Fractured But Whole, players will delve into the crime-ridden underbelly of South Park with Coon and Friends. This dedicated group of crime fighters was formed by Eric Cartman whose superhero alter-ego, The Coon, is half man, half raccoon. As the New Kid, players will join Mysterion, Toolshed, Human Kite and a host of others to battle the forces of evil while Coon strives to make his team the most beloved superheroes in history.”

