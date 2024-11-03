New South Park Games Lowest Price Ever After Huge Discount

The two newest South Park games are not only both on sale right now, but are the cheapest they have ever been. Unfortunately, for those on PC, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox consoles, the deals are limited to PS4 and PS5.

The first deal is for the newest South Park game released just this year: South Park: Snow Day. Normally, the new South Park game runs at $29.99, but right now the PS5 version has been discounted by 73 percent by Woot, which drops the price all the way to $7.99. This is the cheapest the South Park game ever has been.

For those unfamiliar with the game, South Park: Snow Day is an action-adventure game, set after the events of its predecessors, The Stick of Truth and The Fractured but Whole. It is developed by Question and published by THQ Nordic. And unlike its predecessors, it was not received very well, only managing to garner a 60 on Metacritic.

The other discounted South Park game is the middle of the three, South Park: The Fractured but Whole, which released back in 2017 via Ubisoft. While not as popular or as critically-acclaimed as the game that came before it, Stick of Truth from Obsidian Entertainment, it did sell well and earn a very solid 84 on Metacritic. Right now, via the PlayStation Store, the PS4 version is $7.99, down from $29.99, thanks to a 70 percent discount. This matches the previous low for the game.

South Park: Snow Day

About: “Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life – a snow day! A massive blizzard has thrown the town into chaos and, more importantly, canceled school. Play with up to three friends, use matchmaking, or solo the game with ally bots and battle through the snow-piled town of South Park. Engage in frenetic, action-packed combat against warring factions in an all-new story where you make the rules. Equip unique weapons and deploy devastating, upgradable special abilities on a new adventure to save the world and enjoy a day without school.”

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

About: “In South Park: The Fractured But Whole, players will delve into the crime-ridden underbelly of South Park with Coon and Friends. This dedicated group of crime fighters was formed by Eric Cartman whose superhero alter-ego, The Coon, is half man, half raccoon. As the New Kid, players will join Mysterion, Toolshed, Human Kite and a host of others to battle the forces of evil while Coon strives to make his team the most beloved superheroes in history.”