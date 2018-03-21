South Park: The Fractured But Whole’s Casa Bonita DLC Is Now Available, Gets Launch Trailer

Earlier this month, we reported on the downloadable content coming to South Park: The Fractured But Whole, including a whole story that revolves around Denver’s legendary Casa Bonita restaurant, which was featured years ago in an infamous episode of the series.

Well, now you can visit Casa Bonita for yourself, as the first DLC pack, From Dusk Til Casa Bonita, is finally available for play. A new trailer for the DLC pack can be seen above, and sets the story in motion, as your hero (alongside Coon and Mysterion) goes head to head with Goth kids in the midst of the restaurant, acting as vampires. Eventually, you’ll come face to face with an evil demon as you make your way through Black Bart’s Cave. (That’s weird, it doesn’t really have that many demons in real life.)

The DLC comes with a new superhero class that you can try out, as well as enemies that you can take on, and the introduction of Henrietta, a support Witch that can help your team in their time of need.

From Dusk Til Casa Bonita is available for $11.99, but if you picked up the Season Pass, you can download it for free. If you didn’t buy it yet, you can still purchase it for $29.99 and access the other downloadable content for the game, including a third pack that’s on the way. You’ll also be able to download the Danger Deck DLC that was previously released.

It’s unknown if the DLC will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch version of Fractured But Whole, but we don’t see why not, as Ubisoft is sure to provide the same experience that others have been enjoying since late last year. We’ll likely get more information on its release in the weeks ahead. Who knows, they might just be available on launch day.

As you can see by our review, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is an adventure well worth experiencing, especially if you’re a fan of South Park: The Stick of Truth and/or the animated series in general. So if you haven’t jumped on board yet, c’mon down to South Park!

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and will release on Nintendo Switch on April 24.