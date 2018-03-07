South Park: The Fractured but Whole DLC Announced by Ubisoft, Releases This Month

South Park: The Fractured but Whole players who have completed their raunchy journey through the game will soon have more to do with the release of the From Dusk Till Casa Bonita DLC.

Ubisoft announced the new DLC alongside South Park Digital Studios, an expansion that’ll be released relatively soon on March 20. Both the official South Park Twitter account as well as Ubisoft shared the news through Twitter with an image that gives players a taste of what awaits them in From Dusk Till Casa Bonita.

Team up with The Coon and Mysterion to defeat a demonic presence at Casa Bonita in the new DLC From Dusk Till Casa Bonita, coming March 20! pic.twitter.com/zW99KkFcoK — South Park (@SouthPark) March 6, 2018

Over on Ubisoft’s site, a description of the DLC said that the expansion adds both a new story campaign as well as a new superhero class while also revealing the low price of the DLC.

“From South Park Digital Studios and developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, From Dusk Till Casa Bonita DLC adds an all-new story campaign and superhero class to South Park: The Fractured But Whole. From Dusk Till Casa Bonita is available for the suggested retail price of $11.99.”

The announcement post continued to give a description of the DLC’s story that features the Vamp Kids from the South Park series while also giving a name to the new superhero choice, a class known as the “Netherborn.”

“Mysterion’s sister is in trouble. She’s fallen in with the Vamp Kids of South Park, who have descended upon Cartman’s favorite restaurant, Casa Bonita. Visit the famous family eatery and explore Black Bart’s Cave, watch the cliff divers, taste the magic of Mexico and defeat the brood of Vampires.

“Fight darkness with darkness and embrace the new Netherborn class, which features four new occult powers. Dress the part in new Goth costumes and gain some sweet loot. Enter the battle alongside Henrietta, the Goth: a powerful support Witch, and bring your new powers and buddy to the rest of your superhero adventure.”

While South Park: The Fractured but Whole has a few DLC options that add on a bit more to the game such as a Towlie buddy and the Danger Deck DLC, From Dusk Till Casa Bonita is the first story expansion to be released for the game. It comes several months after the game was released on Oct. 17 and appears to be the first of at least two story expansions. The game’s season pass says that it’ll include “two new story missions,” so while it wasn’t mentioned in the post from Ubisoft, the DLC should be bundled into the season pass.

From Dusk Till Casa Bonita releases on March 20 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.