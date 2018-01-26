South Park: The Stick of Truth Officially Getting Separate Release For Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Next Month

A week ago, we came across a retail listing indicating that South Park: The Stick of Truth, the adventure that preceded the recently released The Fractured But Whole, would be getting a separate release in both physical and digital format.

Today, Ubisoft made it official, confirming that the game would see a digital and physical release starting on February 13, for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The game will sell for $29.99.

The Stick of Truth initially released in 2014 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC, first getting its start as a project over at THQ. However, that publisher shut its doors soon after, and the rights went over to Ubisoft, where the game saw a number of delays before it finally made its way to release.

It has since gathered critical acclaim, prompting Ubisoft to work with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone once more for The Fractured But Whole, which has become an equally satisfying hit.

The Stick of Truth was initially included with Fractured as a pack-in bonus, though it appears that Ubisoft is now making the game available for those that want to own it on its own.

Here’s the official description for the game, straight from the publisher:

“South Park: The Stick of Truth, the winner of numerous 2014 game of the year awards, transports players to the perilous battlefields of the fourth-grade playground, where a young hero will rise, destined to be South Park‘s savior. From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, comes an epic quest to become… cool.

Arm yourself with weapons of legend to defeat underpants gnomes, hippies, and other forces of evil. Discover the lost Stick of Truth and succeed in earning your place alongside Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny as their new friend. Fail, and you will forever be known…as a loser.”

It’s a great game if you haven’t already played it, so be sure to track it down and add it to your collection next month. Of course, if you prefer to save a few bucks, you can also see if you can find a copy of Fractured But Whole with a digital download of Stick of Truth included – they’re still making the rounds.