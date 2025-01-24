The Best South Park Game on Sale for Just $1

The best South Park video game ever released is on sale for just $1. In 2025, you can hardly buy anything for $1. $1 doesn’t even buy you a Mega Size Rice Krispies Treat anymore, let alone a video game. And let alone a great video game. Right now though, courtesy of a new sale, it does though. The deal specifically comes the way of Ubisoft. While Ubisoft has lost its way in recent years, it was once pumping out great games somewhat regularly. One of its best games of the last decade or so happens to be a South Park game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The South Park game in question hails from 2014, a notably weak year for game releases, which is typically true of the year after a new console generation begins. In this case, this was the first full year of the PS4 and Xbox One, and it showed. There weren’t many great games released in 2014, which is how something like Dragon Age: Inquisition ended up winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

2014 was also the year a South Park video game was finally good. In 2014, South Park: The Stick of Truth released and surprised just about everyone. Not only was it good, but some of the best South Park content ever released. It was essentially a whole season of South Park, and a high quality season at that.

Those familiar with the developer, Obsidian Entertainment, weren’t too surprised by this though. Previously, it had released the likes of Fallout: New Vegas, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, and Neverwinter Nights 2. It is one of the great RPG studios in the industry, and it delivered what you’d expect: a great South Park RPG.

South Park: The Stick of Truth hit to an 85 on Metacritic and earned three nominations at The Game Awards that year: Best RPG, Best Narrative, and Best Performance. And it won the latter of these three nominations or, more specifically, Trey Parker did.

All of that said, right now it is $1, down from its normal $29.99 price point, thanks to a 97% discount on the Ubisoft Store. Of course, while the game is on console, this deal is limited to PC as a Ubisoft Store deal.

Play video

For more coverage on South Park — including all of the latest South Park news, all of the latest South Park rumors and leaks, and all of the latest South Park deals — click here.