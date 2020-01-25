Spawn Meets God of War in New Playstation Fan Art

Who are the two best characters in the world not named Waluigi, Shaggy, or Emil? Kratos and Spawn, that’s right. Unfortunately though, unless Kratos comes to Mortal Kombat 11 in its second wave of DLC characters, we will never see the two characters together. And while it’s possible NetherRealm Studios could add Kratos to the game, I doubt it’s going to happen. Kratos in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a different story, but not Mortal Kombat 11. No way. I digress though. While we will never get a game featuring both characters, we do have the next best thing: incredible fan art that will not only remind you of how you have no talents in life, but make you yearn for a universe where Spawn and Kratos come together, or better yet, combine.

The fan art comes way of turtlesalad711 on Reddit, who recently shared a piece they dubbed “Spawn of War.” The piece of unofficial artwork was shared on the popular PS4 Reddit page, and it quickly shot up said page, which in turn has started to lead to it making the rounds elsewhere. And I have to admit: I didn’t think there was a way to make dad Kratos any more badass, but I was wrong. Spratos is somehow even badass.

While we will never see Spawn of War, we will probably see a God of War sequel in the next few years. In fact, creative director of the newly rebooted series recently teased some possible story details we may see from the sequel. As for Spawn, he’s poised to join the Mortal Kombat 11 roster sometime this March, and will be the last DLC character apart of the game’s first Kombat Pack.

