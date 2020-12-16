Spellbreak's Chapter 1: The Spellstorm Update Is Now Available, Patch Notes Revealed

In case you somehow missed it, Spellbreak's Chapter 1: The Spellstorm update is now live in the popular free-to-play multiplayer title, and it brings with it a whole host of changes. The biggest changes in the new update is the full kicking off of the game's Chapter Pass system, a redesigned Deadmoss area, and the game's official release on Steam.

In short, if you've been waiting for the moment to start playing Spellbreak, now might be that time. The game is available on more platforms than ever and includes crossplay, cross-party, and cross-progression between the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam.

The wait is over! Chapter 1: The Spellstorm is live! Experience evolving gameplay in the new Chapter Pass system, play on Steam, explore the new Deadmoss, and more! pic.twitter.com/HTyaN7cUPE — Spellbreak (@PlaySpellbreak) December 15, 2020

The full patch notes are worth a read, but we've also included some of the more important ones below:

Chapter System

With Chapter 1, we're introducing 72 new story and honor quests and 50 levels of rewards, along with the story that will delve into the origins of the spellstorm.

You'll meet NPCs outside of the match who will help you uncover the mysteries and direct you on your quests.

Over the course of the Chapter, the world itself will update with a few new gameplay elements as the story unfolds…

The story quests, which will form the core of the story, will be completely free for everyone, while the honor quests will require a Chapter Pass.

There are three ways to get the Chapter Pass: For 1000 gold, you can unlock a Chapter Pass with a 25% bonus to your Chapter reputation. It's important to us that you’ll never be forced to pay real money to experience the complete story so we'll try to always offer an option you can purchase with gold. There's also the Spellslinger bundle, which includes a Chapter Pass with a 50% bonus, a Bag of Gold, and the Steely-Eyed Spellslinger outfit. Finally there's the Warlock bundle, which includes a Chapter Pass with a 100% bonus, a Mountain of Gold, and the Steely-Eyed Spellslinger and Sinister Warlock outfits.



World

Deadmoss has been completely redesigned, including a new Castle Bogmore, Deadmoss Canals, Slums, Dreadcurtain, and more.

Sawtooth Mountain has been reworked to be easier to traverse. We heard that there were some fights on the mountain at the end of a match that were not great so we've made this much easier to get around.

Added POIs for Fernfall Garrison, Cloister, and Wayfarer’s Crossing

Added different sound effects depending on what sort of surface a player is traversing.

Spellbreak is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. The Chapter 1: The Spellstorm update launched yesterday, as noted above. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play multiplayer video game right here.

What do you think of Spellbreak's new update? Have you given it a shot yet? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!