Spellbreak Shop Update Features Druidic Bundle, Chilling Glare Outfit, and More

Spellbreak has revealed their latest shop update, and today's new haul includes a Druid-themed bundle and a slick ice-themed outfit that will go perfect with that Frost Gauntlet. The shop update features a new bundle, an Afterglow, and a new outfit, and all three are worth taking a look at. The first item on the list is the Druidic Bundle, which features one of the more interesting outfits released for the game thus far. You can also get a Glacial Plume Afterglow, as well as the Chilling Glare outfit, which for those ice fans will be an instant purchase. You can check out all three new updates below.

The Glacial Plume Afterglow would actually go quite well with both the Druidic and Chilling Glare outfits, but it's a better fit for the Druidic suit. .As for the Chilling Glare, that outfit is fantastic, turning your Battlemage into a lethal-looking ice warrior, and while you can use any combination of Gauntlets with the skin, if you're a Frost user you're going to want this skin ASAP.

As with every shop update, you'll also have a new emote to grab, and you can check out everything that the new update has to offer above.

For those unfamiliar, Spellbreak is a Battle Royale-style game where you utilize special Gauntlets that allow you to tap into one of several elements. Whether you're using the power of Ice (Frostborn) or the power of Earth (Stoneshaper), your chosen Gauntlet will give you access to new abilities that you can then combine with other elements by equipping a Gauntlet on your other hand once you land on the ground, creating a variety of interesting effects.

Spellbreak launched earlier this month and has developed a devoted following, and you can check out the official description below.

"Spellbreak is a multiplayer action-spellcasting game where you unleash your inner battlemage. Explore new lands in Chapter 1 while deciphering the mysteries of the Spellstorm, harness its unheard of power, and unleash the elements like never before."

Spellbreak is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

