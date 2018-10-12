‘Spider-Geddon’ Could Tie In With Potential ‘Spider-Man’ Game Sequel

Spider-Geddon #0 has only been out a couple of weeks, but it’s become a pretty popular issue with comic book fans and video gamers alike, as it features Spider-Man from the PlayStation 4 game of the same name in the story. But what if the comic could actually tie in with another video game in the Spiderverse?

At least, that’s a theory being suggested by Heroic Hollywood, who believes that the comic is setting up for a potential sequel from Insomniac Games.

The site talks about the forthcoming Spider-Geddon crossover event, one that will reintroduce the Inheritors after they manage to escape from captivity to get revenge. That means several Spider-Men would need to come together to stop them, including the Spider-Man game version, Superior Spider-Man and others from across the universe.

Now here’s where things get interesting — as Spider-Man (from the game) is recruited to join the battle, Miles Morales is left behind to watch the city.

We’re treading into spoiler territory here, so tread carefully.

As you recall, Morales started getting some Spidey powers near the conclusion of the game, indicating that he could be playing a bigger part in this universe than we originally thought.

The team at Heroic Hollywood believes that it “doesn’t necessarily mean anything, but it could potentially open the way for Miles Morales to have his own video game as Spider-Man.” it also noted how Miles was starting to get his spider powers, and that “to focus a game on Miles” in the future “would not be the worst place to start.”

Now, mind you, this is all in theory. Insomniac Games is still quite busy with its current Spider-Man game, as its first DLC will launch later this month, with the rest to follow in the months ahead. However, it did hint that it had a big project waiting in the wings, and a sequel to Spider-Man would be right up the alley of comic book fans and gamers alike. And with its sales going through the roof, we’re pretty sure Sony and Marvel would be on board as well.

So for the time being, we’ll wait and see what Insomniac has planned. But, sure, we’ll absolutely take a sequel.

You can check out Spider-Man now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. And we highly recommend doing so.

(Hat tip to Heroic Hollywood for the theory!)