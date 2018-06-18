No More Spider-Man Collector’s Editions Being Produced, “Demand Was Off the Charts”

The Spider-Man Collector’s Edition comes with so many extras and collectibles that it’s not hard to imagine it’s sold so quickly, but according to Insomniac Games, there aren’t plans to make any more copies of the limited-edition bundle.

Announced just months ago, the $150 special edition of the PlayStation 4 exclusive came with much more than the game. An artbook, custom steelbook, extra in-game content, and a Spider-Man statue all came with the Collector’s Edition, and that’s just part of what’s included. Seeing all that together in the image below makes the $150 price tag seem like a fair one, but if you didn’t get the edition by now, your chances of getting it for that same price are slim. Most everywhere that you look, you’ll find that the Collector’s Edition is sold out, something that Insomniac Games said isn’t going to change.

When a Twitter user responded to at tweet about Spider-Man and inquired as to whether there’d be any more Collector’s Editions produced, Insomniac Games replied to say that there wasn’t a possibility of that happening while citing the “off the charts” demand of the product.

Nope. We produced as many as possible but demand was off the charts. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 17, 2018

The bundle was revealed back in April with a PlayStation Blog post that listed some of the contents and the companies that made them as well as a teaser for the collectible statue.

“Of course, for those collectors out there who want an incredible Spider-Man collectible alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man, we have just the edition for you. The Collector’s Edition (US $149.99 / CDN $199.99 MSRP, while supplies last) includes all of the digital content from the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a Steelbook case featuring the iconic white spider, Mini Artbook from Titan Books, and an awesome Marvel’s Spider-Man statue by Gentle Giant. Pay extra special attention to the statue though and you’ll notice something is obviously missing. We haven’t revealed the entire statue for the Collector’s Edition, just Spider-Man perched on top of something.”

You may still be able to find the Collector’s Edition somewhere else, but it’ll likely come at a much higher price as others resell it. If you still want some extra content and don’t want to pay as much, you can also just opt for the Digital Deluxe edition of the game that’s being sold for $80. It and the Collector’s Edition both come with post-launch story DLC called The City That Never Sleep, content that adds three new stories with missions, suits, and characters included.

Spider-Man launches for the PlayStation 4 on September 7.

