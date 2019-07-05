Spider-Man: Far From Home Easter Egg Pays Homage To PS4 Game

As you would expect, there’s a metric ton of Easter eggs in Spider-Man: Far From Home, including Easter eggs that pay respect to Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac Games’ PS4 exclusive that set a new bar for Marvel games last September. The reference is a pretty subtle one, and will probably be missed by most, but it didn’t go over the head of Insomniac Games, who were thrilled to see the movie pay respect to the game it spent years working on.

For those that haven’t spotted the Easter egg, it happens towards the end of the movie (Easter egg spoilers ahead). More specifically, there’s a part of the movie near the end where Spidey takes a selfie, and what does he do? Throws up the peace sign just like Marvel’s Spider-Man does. Now, of course, peace signs are a pretty common thing to throw up in selfies, but clearly this is specifically done to pay homage to the 2018 game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, in Marvel’s Spider-Man’s photo mode, players can take selfies featuring the peace sign wherever they want. And in the build-up to the game’s launch, the most iconic and frequently used screenshot used of the game used by stories and marketing was Peter Parker flashing the symbol.

As mentioned above, Insomniac Games was ecstatic to see the Easter egg in the movie. In fact, according to writer Mary Kenney, the scene earned a standing ovation from Insomniac, who was invited to see the movie’s screening:

That moment when we ALL burst into applause at the Spider-Man PS4 reference 👏🎉 #SpiderManFarFromHome #SpiderManPS4 https://t.co/EFUKOGeXsr — Mary Kenney (@maryknews) July 4, 2019

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PS4 and the PS4 only, though some are expecting it will be ported to PS5 in some type of enhanced package. For why the game resonated with so many and is earning Easter eggs in big Marvel movies, make sure to peep our official review that dives into why it’s such a special game.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” reads the opening of the review. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories.”