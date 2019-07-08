Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Talks Influence Of Insomniac’s PS4 Game

We know Spider-Man: Far From Home has at least one Spider-Man PS4 Easter egg, but there are some parts of the movie that feel directly inspired by Insomniac Games’ 2018 PS4 exclusive. For example, J. Jonah Jameson and the Daily Bugle feel pretty familiar to how they are portrayed in the game, but according to director Jon Watts, there’s nothing to this, because the movie isn’t inspired by the game one bit, mostly because Watts didn’t even begin playing the game until filming.

“It didn’t [influence the movie], only because I started playing the game while we were shooting — and I played it just one weekend on my day off,” said Watts while speaking to IGN. “I was I can’t do this. I can’t let my break time from Spider-Man also be Spider-Man. I need to find another game to play.”

Interestingly, rather than play Marvel’s Spider-Man, Watts decided to mostly dabble in God of War while directing the movie, and then once the film hit post-production, he dove into Red Dead Redemption 2.

“Then during post-[production] we played Red Dead [Redemption],” said Watts. “There was something very comforting about you’d be editing all day and then you’d go home and get some stew and pet your horse.”

As mentioned above, there’s an Easter egg from the movie — where Tom Holland looks into the camera and chucks up a peace sign — that feels very much inspired by the PS4 game, though Watts hasn’t commented on whether this is a direct homage or merely a coincidence.

