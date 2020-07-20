Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Includes a 4K/60 FPS Performance Mode

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales developer Insomniac Games today revealed that the upcoming PlayStation 5 standalone title will include an optional 4K/60 FPS Performance Mode. Whether this "Performance Mode" changes anything beyond those settings remains to be seen, but if the accompanying GIF is any indication, it is surely going to look awful pretty in action. Additionally, we do know that the title has seen significant upgrades for the PS5 since the original release of Marvel's Spider-Man.

"We’ve upgraded our characters with 4D scans and improved skin shading for more realistic looking characters and spline-based hair that moves far more naturally," Brian Horton, the creative director on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, previously shared. "Many of the city’s assets have also been updated to take advantage of the new console."

Swing through the city like never before on PS5 with an optional 4K / 60fps Performance Mode. #MilesMoralesPS5 #SpiderManPS5 pic.twitter.com/FhPEPLjnKL — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 20, 2020

16.6ms is… not many ms. 😅 This is Insomniac’s first 60fps console game since 2009’s RCF: A Crack in Time! ✌️ https://t.co/h7JCyTJXWV — Mike Fitzgerald (@fitzymj) July 20, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is expected to release later this year for the PS5. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales so far? Are you excited to pick it up when it releases for PlayStation 5 later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.