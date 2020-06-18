Here's How Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has Been Upgraded for PS5

✖

Sony took the Internet by storm during its PlayStation 5 presentation last week, revealing a horde of new games coming to the next-gen console, and showing off the first look at the PS5 itself. Of those new game announcements, the most surprising and celebrated of the bunch came at the very beginning of the presentation, when Sony and Insomniac officially revealed Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. As expected, this game looks a lot like the original Spider-Man game, but will be given quite a few upgrades thanks to the power of the PS5.

On Thursday, the PlayStation Blog released a new post from Brian Horton, the creative director on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Horton used the blog post to set the record straight about the new game, confirming that it is indeed a standalone adventure, and explained how it will differ from the Marvel's Spider-Man game on PS4. The obvious difference, aside from Miles being the lead character instead of Peter, is that it will be on PS5, but what exactly does that mean? Horton spends a little time explaining just that.

"We’ve upgraded our characters with 4D scans and improved skin shading for more realistic looking characters and spline-based hair that moves far more naturally," Horton wrote. "Many of the city’s assets have also been updated to take advantage of the new console."

So Spider-Man: Miles Morales won't play exactly like the original Spider-Man. There are sure to be a lot of similarities in the actual gameplay mechanics, and the controls probably won't change at all. But the enhanced abilities of the PS5 are going to help make this game stand on its own.

In the post, Horton also revealed exactly when the new Spider-Man game takes place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set in New York City in the wintertime, about a year after the first game concludes. If you recall, Miles gets his powers at the very end of Marvel's Spider-Man, so he's had an entire year of training and practice before his solo adventure begins.

"Let’s set the scene for the game a little more," explained Horton. "It’s now wintertime, about a year after the events of the first game. Marvel’s New York is covered in snow, and just before Christmas break, a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out. Miles’s new home in Harlem is at the heart of the battle."

