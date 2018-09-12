Spider-Man PS4 Alternate Costumes Revealed

In case you missed the incredible news, we finally have a Spider-Man PS4 release date! Game Informer revealed this morning, as part of its month-long coverage, that the game will be dropping on PS4 and PS4 Pro September 7. It’s official; it’s coming this summer; we can’t freaking wait.

But that’s not the only thing that Game Informer and Insomniac Games revealed this morning. We have 14 pages of coverage to sift through, and tons of new details are starting to creep through. Luckily, we’re willing to do all of that work for you, and we’ve already found some fantastic stuff!

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are multiple brand new costumes that we can confirm at this point, and more that we can speculate are coming to the game. We’ll kick things off with the costumes that we know for sure are on the way. Keep scrolling to see them all!

Spider-Man Noir

Here we have a first look at a “Spider-Man Noir” style costume. It was revealed for a split-second as part of a rapid-fire interview with Spider-Man Creative Director Brian Intihar. During the interview, Intihar is asked whether there will be alternate costumes in the game, and responds by saying that there are “too many” costumes.

We were given absolutely no context as to how this costume will fit into the game, when it’s required, or what it’s officially called. What you see is pretty much what we get. We have to believe that this is going to be cosmetic only, and won’t tie in to the game directly, since the Spider-Man Noir costume appears in a totally different Marvel timeline and canon.

Yeah, we think these costumes are just for fun, and the next costume below proves that.

Spider-Punk Suit

The Spider-Punk Suit is going to be a fan favorite for sure. A ripped jean vest, a studded black belt, red converse shoes, and a freaking mohawk. Are you kidding me?! For a second there we thought he was wearing skinny-jeans, which would have been truly punk, but it looks like that’s just his regular white spider suit underneath.

This suit, along with two others, will be available to anyone who pre-orders Spider-Man on PS4 or PS4 Pro. You’ll see from the image that two other suits are included as bonuses as well, but those are going to be revealed at a later date. One of those suits will be revealed “soon,” and another one will be revealed in July.

There are a few alternate costumes we think you can count on seeing in this game. See them below, and let us know if you agree.

Iron Spider

We’d be shocked if we didn’t see the “Iron Spider,” or some variation of it. This is one of the most popular Spider-Man variations, and the Marvel fandom loves it to death. Just recently, we got our first look at the Iron Spider costume in a new Avengers Infinity War foreign poster, and you can see a close-up of that image above.

According to ComicBook’s Jamie Lovett, the most important features of the Iron Spider suit are the additional arms, or “waldoes,” on the back. “In the comics,” he reminds us in this article, “the waldoes had cameras in the tips that allowed Spider-Man to see around corners and could be used to manipulate objects from a distance.”

Unless the Iron Spider suit is tied into the story directly, we doubt that it would come with that extra functionality. Most of the costumes will be purely cosmetic, but we wouldn’t mind a few extra features!

Venom

We haven’t even glimpsed Venom in any of the new Spider-Man footage, and as far as we know, he’s not a major part of the game. It could be that Insomniac is just keeping the story under wraps, and Venom’s appearance is meant to be a surprise for players, but regardless we expect some kind of Venom costume for Peter Parker.

Alternate costumes in video games don’t always have to fit into the story, sometimes they’re just for fun, and Insomniac Games knows how to have fun. Even if Venom doesn’t appear in the story, we’d be shocked if the folks at Insomniac don’t give us a way to swing through the city streets and put the beat-down on fools as Venom.