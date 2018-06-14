Daredevil Exists in Spider-Man PS4 Universe

Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, exists within the universe of the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and may even be in the game.

Word of Daredevil’s confirmation comes way of promotional material that was being passed around at Sony Interactive Entertainment’s E3 press conference, and that which we managed to get our hands on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While reading through it, we noticed a “legal ad” in the game for “Nelson & Murdock,” which is notably the name of the law firm that Matt Murdock and his partner Foggy Nelson run.

It’s important to keep in mind that this doesn’t confirm Daredevil is in the game, only that he exists within its universe. If he isn’t in the game, it does leave the door open for him to make an appearance in DLC or perhaps a future installment.

We already know that Kingpin, the villain of Netflix’s Daredevil series, is in the game, so it’s quite possible Daredevil might actually make a cameo, and maybe even have a sizeable role. At the moment, all we can do is speculate. This could simply be a little easter egg injected by developer Insomniac Games and Sony to makes fans — like us — go crazy.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Daredevil was in the game though, given the cast of characters already confirmed, such as Mary-Jane Watson (who is playable) and possibly even Miles Morales. Not to mention the range of villains already revealed, such as Rhino, Vulture, Shocker, Scorpion, and maybe even the Green Goblin.

If Daredevil is indeed in the game, even if it’s limited to a small cameo, I’m sure the Internet will go crazy. I reckon Sony and co. will say something in the build-up to release if he is.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4, scheduled to arrive on September 7th.

In case you missed it, here’s the new lengthy trailer of the game shown off during PlayStation’s E3 presentation on Monday. And here’s over 10 minutes of new gameplay footage, featuring the aforementioned Shocker in a boss fight.

Let us know in the comments below whether you’d like Daredevil to make an appearance in Spider-Man, and whether or not you think he will.