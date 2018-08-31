‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Fans Concerned About ‘Graphics Downgrade,’ Missing Puddle

A couple of days ago, we posted a story talking about the differences between the 2017 trailer for Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 and the 2018 trailer. While some things have been improved greatly, a few fans have noticed some slight things missing in the transition, or some changes that, they feel, are for the worse.

It looks like some of that tension has been building up over the past couple of days. Several posters have taken to social media, upset over the “graphics downgrade” that the game has gone through over the past few months.

The big concern seems to be with the image below, noticing that a puddle that appeared in a previous level is now gone. Community manager James Stevenson has since addressed the matter, though some fans still seem to be upset. Check out the tweet below.

So the puddle was moved and replaced by a pile of boxes cause of compression🧐 Okay got it🙃 pic.twitter.com/AgJsfTXAMh — The Arachnid Is Lacking (@lPoLEs_) August 26, 2018

Here’s what other fans had to say over, yes, a puddle:

Damn, looks like Spider-Man had a huge graphical downgrade. I think is bigger than Watchdogs. Note: not my pictures. pic.twitter.com/2mnAyi5Xpk — Sharon (@Sharito742) August 29, 2018

Ouch. Def a downgrade to the upcoming Spider-Man game. Still going to play and review it for you all! pic.twitter.com/dydIMiKc7D — MHG (@MulehornGaming) August 29, 2018

No doubt Spider-Man is going to be ‘amazing’ but it looks like we got a big downgrade again! Look at the 2017 vs 2018 footage. Can the industry please stop doing this!?! Don’t show us PC footage when the game is not out on PC! That being said; no doubt it’s another great PS4 game pic.twitter.com/miaNQd3mHO — Emiel van Daele (@emiel1981) August 26, 2018

Let’s hope Insomniac fix the downgrade problem with Spider-Man before release. pic.twitter.com/CVQBx9OdZz — Blackslick (@HazSinclair) August 30, 2018

Insomniac Games has addressed the matter alongside Stevenson, saying the game is not going through a downgrade. And for those concerned with puddles…

No. We have plenty of other places with tons of puddles — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 26, 2018

Fortunately, not everyone feels negatively. A whole Reddit thread was originally generated to see who was concerned about the downgrade (it’s gotten over 18,300 up-votes thus far), but several games have been discussed regarding changes from their original trailer to final product, including Doom (2016) and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. And last time we checked, both of those turned out just fine. (But don’t ask us about Aliens: Colonial Marines. We’re not sure what happened there.)

But here’s the point. Yes, some changes have been made since the 2017 trailer. But that by no means indicate that the game is in any kind of trouble. In fact, early buzz indicates that this isn’t just Spider-Man‘s best game to date, but also a candidate for Game of the Year, even without that puddle.

Plus, we played it a while back and found it to be a phenomenal treat, not to mention one of the best games of E3. So, despite certain changes, we’re in good hands.

You’ll find out for yourself in eight days when Spider-Man arrives for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.