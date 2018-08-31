Gaming

‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Fans Concerned About ‘Graphics Downgrade,’ Missing Puddle

A couple of days ago, we posted a story talking about the differences between the 2017 trailer for Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 and the 2018 trailer. While some things have been improved greatly, a few fans have noticed some slight things missing in the transition, or some changes that, they feel, are for the worse.

It looks like some of that tension has been building up over the past couple of days. Several posters have taken to social media, upset over the “graphics downgrade” that the game has gone through over the past few months.

The big concern seems to be with the image below, noticing that a puddle that appeared in a previous level is now gone. Community manager James Stevenson has since addressed the matter, though some fans still seem to be upset. Check out the tweet below.

Here’s what other fans had to say over, yes, a puddle:

Insomniac Games has addressed the matter alongside Stevenson, saying the game is not going through a downgrade. And for those concerned with puddles…

Fortunately, not everyone feels negatively. A whole Reddit thread was originally generated to see who was concerned about the downgrade (it’s gotten over 18,300 up-votes thus far), but several games have been discussed regarding changes from their original trailer to final product, including Doom (2016) and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. And last time we checked, both of those turned out just fine. (But don’t ask us about Aliens: Colonial Marines. We’re not sure what happened there.)

But here’s the point. Yes, some changes have been made since the 2017 trailer. But that by no means indicate that the game is in any kind of trouble. In fact, early buzz indicates that this isn’t just Spider-Man‘s best game to date, but also a candidate for Game of the Year, even without that puddle.

Plus, we played it a while back and found it to be a phenomenal treat, not to mention one of the best games of E3. So, despite certain changes, we’re in good hands.

You’ll find out for yourself in eight days when Spider-Man arrives for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

