Spider-Man PS4 Funko Figure Reportedly Reveals a Huge Spoiler

The forthcoming Spider-Man game for PlayStation 4 has hours’ worth of gameplay going for it, along with some sweet bonus suits that you can put on your character — including the Iron Spidey suit. But one in particular has just popped up, as an image of a Canada-exclusive Funko Pop figurine points out a costume that hasn’t been revealed yet in the game.

Originally posted on Reddit, the image indicates the special suit that apparently can be unlocked over the course of the game, though we’re unsure at what point yet. The image can be found below, and it is a bit of a spoiler, so you might want to turn away if you don’t want to know what it is. (You’ve been warned — potential spoiler ahead!) Otherwise, feel free to venture onward…

It’s none other than a glow-in-the-dark version of a “black suit,” but not quite the Venom suit that you might have seen in previous Spider-Man comics or from Spider-Man 3 back in 2007. Instead, this appears to be a variation of the Negative Zone Spider-Man suit, which our hero might be getting his hands on after a recent skirmish with Mister Negative, which is shown in one of the earlier trailers for the game.

The costume was originally introduced when Spidey crossed over into the Negative Zone in the comics, so, considering that he’s going up against a villain that specializes in that, something tells us that we might be taking a trip into that Zone within the game. Insomniac Games hasn’t said a word — and won’t, since it’s basically entering spoiler territory — but it looks like that could be the case.

That’s the only real explanation, since Venom was already confirmed as not being involved in the game by the development team. Now we just have to wait a few more weeks and see what kind of role the suit plays. Or, more importantly, where it might take us.

The figure image is below. Give it a look if you want, but you won’t be able to get your hands on it unless you make a trip to an Electronics Boutique store in Canada. (Yes, they’re still around up there.)

Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.