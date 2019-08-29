Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Officially Announced, Available Now

And just like that, Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition has been officially confirmed to be real. After a number of leaks and hints and rumors that there would, in fact, be a Game of the Year version of the game, it's all true, and even better? It's launching today.

As with many other Game of the Year editions of video games, Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition includes both the base video game and its three story-based DLC chapters -- The Heist, Turf Wars, and Silver Lining -- that form The City That Never Sleeps. The best part, however, is that the entirety of this, both the base game and the full set of DLC, comes out to $39.99. That's right; Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition is just $40 both at retail and on the PlayStation Store, and appears to be available right now. (It's worth noting here that the disc-based, retail version of the game includes a voucher for the DLC. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.)

We're pleased to announce the release of the #SpiderManPS4 Game of the Year Edition! More info here: https://t.co/TNu7oRxrFj — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 28, 2019

"We're honored to mark the one-year anniversary of the game with this new Game of the Year Edition," James Stevenson, Community Director for Insomniac Games, wrote in a PlayStation.Blog post revealing the new edition. "We hope that some of you who maybe haven't had the chance to experience Marvel's Spider-Man can now swing into all of the amazing Spidey action with the complete package."

What do you think of the announcement of Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition? Are you excited to pick up the whole thing for relatively cheap? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Marvel's Spider-Man is currently available for PlayStation 4. The Game of the Year version of the game is set to launch today. You can check out all our previous coverage of the title right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.