‘Spider-Man’ Hints at the Return of Green Goblin

New Spider-Man details have been revealed for the PlayStation 4 exclusive that hint at the potential comeback of the iconic Green Goblin, one of the web-slinger’s core antagonists.

Villain after villain has been revealed in Insomniac Games’ new Spider-Man game – we got an excellent look at them through a bad guy-studded trailer that was revealed just recently – but the Green Goblin is nowhere to be found. Norman Osborn is confirmed for the game though, and the new details revealed through special editions of the Daily Bugle give insight into how and why the Spider-Man villain might make a return. He’s hungry for power, and with him referring to Spider-Man as a menace and the superhero back to fight off the villains who just broke out of jail, he might be looking to take things into his own hands when it comes to keeping Spider-Man out of the picture and keeping the glory for himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to an online edition of the Daily Bugle, Osborn is now the mayor and is seeking a third term. Term limits have been removed so that he’s free to pursue an unprecedented third term, a detail that already sets him up as a character with a bit too much power. One of Osborn’s biggest talking points, according to the online edition, is that he’s planning on making the city safer.

“Osborn’s new platform focuses on improving citywide security, with promises to ‘end the city’s dependence on masked vigilantes like the Spider-Menace’ by providing better ‘support’ to the overwhelmed police force, alongside other initiatives,” the online edition of the Daily Bugle read.

He’s doing this by bringing in a private military force among other security measures, but those aren’t all working out. A print edition of the Daily Bugle that’s being distributed at E3 included an article titled “Failure to Launch” that described how the mayor’s plans were botched.

“The most disgraceful example is the failure of the new citywide security system,” the print-only issue read. “Mayor Osborn pitched the crime monitoring system as a key component to wean us off Spider-Man. But the system went kaput before it even had a chance, botched by the city teams who took over Oscorp’s installation.

The public has also spoken out against Osborn’s drastic security plans. While one op-ed submitted to the print edition was in favor of Osborn’s plans, another likened the grip Osborn has over New York to martial law with a title “Our City, Under Seige.”

So what does all this mean for the Green Goblin? With the dramatic jailbreak that let out the core villains seen in the most trailer, Spider-Man is back to fight these villains just as Osborne’s security measures falter and the city looks for someone to help them. This offers the perfect setup to introduce the Green Goblin as Osborne becomes the villain to make sure that Spider-Man stays gone. He could also be the leader of this group of villains known as the Sinister Six seeing how only five members of the core team have been revealed and the verdict on who the leader might be is still out.

The Green Goblin hasn’t been officially confirmed for the game yet, but with all this talk about Osborne, it’s not hard to imagine he’ll make his way into the game somehow.