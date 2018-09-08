‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Studio Shares Powerful ‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Tribute

Earlier today we shared an adorable tribute that God of War director Cory Barlog offered to the team over at Insomniac Games congratulating them on the release of Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4. It seems that artistic nod from one artistic force to another spread, because the Horizon Zero Dawn studio couldn’t help but to jump into the fray.

In response to Barlog’s original Tweet, Guerrilla Games chimed in with their own “More than happy to join the fight! So what are we hunting?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“More than happy to join the fight! So what are we hunting?”

Huge congrats to @insomniacgames and @MarvelGames on #SpidermanPS4 swinging onto the PlayStation 4. pic.twitter.com/UWv9KYLX2u — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) September 7, 2018

Of course that’s the amazing protatonist of Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy, there on the right with her ferocious expression and precision aim. Joined by Kratos and his son Atreus, Spider-Man has never had more fierce backup! They are ready to kick ass and take names on the PlayStation 4 platform!

The love just keeps pouring out for the newest Spider-Man game with reviewers and gamers alike offering their kudos and shared experience in thanks to the talented studio. Insomniac Games delivered on their promise to do this Marvel hero justice and justice they did.

Right now, people are loving the latest PS4 adventure. Our very own Managing Editor Matthew Hayes even gave the Marvel game a perfect score and couldn’t sing its praises enough. You can check out the full review right here as well as a small blurb below. You can also check out our Community Hub for all things Spider-Man 24/7!

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories”

He added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”