Spider-Man PS4: Insomniac Games Hiring Writers for “Emergent Gameplay Events”

Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 has pretty much everyone and their mothers hyped (not uncles, though) and for good reason. The incredibly immersive experience promises a detailed narrative, a tailored gameplay experience, and a deeper look at the beloved Marvel franchise. As work continues on, however, the developers over at Insomniac Games continue to look for ways to create an even better experience. For those looking at getting into the industry, that means they’re hiring!

The developers posted a new listing that hints at what’s to come. They’re looking for writers with experiencing creating “emergent gameplay events” while writing alongside a pre-existing narrative. This could mean anything from smaller DLC additions to huge expansions, though we’re hoping for the latter. From the way the title is shaping up, it’s going to be a wild ride and one we wouldn’t mind seeing some longevity. Interested in what they’re looking for? Check out the main points from the position below:

Insomniac Games is looking for a game writer to join our team in Durham. We’re searching for talented, driven individuals who love to collaborate with the development team to craft transcendent, emotionally impactful experiences. Great candidates should have writing credits under their belt, and be passionate and knowledgeable about storytelling in games. If this sounds like what you’ve been looking for, read on!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Works with Creative Director, Lead Designer, and other production members to develop characters, plot, and key storytelling moments

Collaborates with the Creative Director to create the game’s macro structure.

Writes scripts for games with emphasis on complete description of scenes and characters (camera moves, facial expressions, sets, lighting, etc.)

Writes cinematic scripts, with an emphasis on working within constraints.

Writes scripts for in-game events and coordinates with the team for implementation

Writes dialogue for emergent gameplay events

Works closely with the design team to create and implement in-game moments to reinforce the story arc

Writes game trailers, marketing materials, and web content

Assists in writing all in-game text and dialogue

Assists with dialogue casting, recording, and implementation

Maintains schedule and scope on multiple projects during various stages of production

Maintains the localization database for text and subtitles

Demonstrates an understanding of resource limitations by writing stories that are economical and leverage existing game assets

Other duties may be assigned

To see the full requirements and how to apply for yourself, check out the official job listing site right here.